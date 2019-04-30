Company News
CORRECTED-Societe Generale resigns as London gold market maker

(Removes reference to silver after Societe Generale disputes LBMA definition that market makers must provide prices in both gold and silver)

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said Societe Generale had resigned as a market maker for gold, as France’s third-largest bank pushes ahead with a downsizing of its commodities business.

SocGen said this month it would cut 1,600 jobs to boost profits after poor performance last year and exit over-the-counter commodities trading.

SocGen declined to comment.

In over-the-counter trading deals are done bilaterally between banks and brokers rather than on a financial exchange. London is the world’s largest over-the-counter gold trading hub, overseen by the LBMA.

Market makers commit to provide liquidity to the market. SocGen’s exit leaves 12 LBMA market-making banks including JPMorgan, HSBC and BNP Paribas.

