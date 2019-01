(Corrects to fix typo in headline)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Gold miner Goldcorp said on Monday that larger rival Newmont Mining Corp will buy all its shares in an all-stock deal valued at $10 billion.

Newmont will buy each Goldcorp share for 0.3280 of a Newmont share.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the transaction was in Canadian dollars. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)