July 25 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Goldcorp Inc said on Wednesday it swung to a quarterly loss as its gold production dropped 10 percent and foreign exchange currency costs spiked.

The company, the world’s fifth-biggest gold miner by market value, posted a net loss of $131 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $135 million, or 16 cents per share, in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Additional reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Dan Grebler)