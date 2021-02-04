UPDATE 1-EnQuest to buy stake in Golden Eagle project, sees lower 2021 output

(Adds production outlook, CEO comment)

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer EnQuest on Thursday forecast lower group output in 2021 and agreed to purchase 26.7% of the Golden Eagle project in the British North Sea for an initial consideration of $325 million.

Golden Eagle, a relatively new field discovered in 2007, is operated by Chinese-owned oil and gas firm CNOOC International.

EnQuest said the agreement to buy Suncor Energy UK Ltd’s entire non-operated equity interest in the Golden Eagle area would add to immediate material production and cash flow upon the deal’s close.

The company, which has a market capitalisation of around $320 million, plans to finance the acquisition through a new secured debt facility and a $50 million equity raise. It had net debt of $1.3 billion at the end of last year.

Chief Executive Officer Amjad Bseisu, who owns around 11% of EnQuest, was among the parties expected to cover the equity raise, the company said.

The North Sea-focused oil producer expects average net group production for the year to be between 46,000 and 52,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), lower than the 2020 output of 59,116 boepd, due to the anticipated halting of production at the Dons field in the first quarter.