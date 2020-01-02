9th Circuit greenlights San Francisco commercial fishing lawsuit

A lawsuit by a commercial fishermen’s association challenging a ban on commercial herring fishing in a San Francisco Bay recreation area may proceed, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit reversed a 2018 ruling by a San Francisco federal judge, saying the San Francisco Herring Association had adequately alleged a final agency action under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) due to enforcement actions on the part of the National Park Service and its rangers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SIDE9j