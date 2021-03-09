Golden Globe organizers tap Ropes & Gray for diversity, governance overhaul

The organizers of the Golden Globes said Tuesday that they have hired Ropes & Gray and a racial equity expert from the University of Southern California for a major governance review.

The move by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association follows a Los Angeles Times investigation into its membership and nomination processes last month that found there were no Black people among the 87-member group of foreign entertainment journalists who make up the HFPA. The report also raised questions over the potential influence of movie studios over Golden Globe nominees and winners.

