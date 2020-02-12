Italy's Golden Goose valued at 1.28 bln euros in Carlyle-Permira deal - sources

LONDON/MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - An accord between private equity firms Carlyle and Permira for the sale of Golden Goose values the Italian luxury sneaker brand at 1.28 billion euros ($1.40 billion), two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday a source familiar with the matter said U.S. investment firm Carlyle had agreed to sell the Venice-based maker of 400 euro a pair sneakers to Permira.

Carlyle had been working on the sale process with Bank of America since late 2019, with a view to achieving a valuation of no less than 1.2 billion euros, sources had said. ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Elisa Anzolin, editing by Valentina Za)