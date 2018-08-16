FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Gold Fields' CEO says not considering resigning after minister criticism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Gold Fields Ltd Chief Executive Nick Holland said on Thursday he was not considering resigning after South Africa’s mines minister Gwede Mantashe blamed “poor management” for planned job cuts at its South Deep mine.

Mining minister Gwede Mantashe said Gold Fields’ plans to slash jobs at South Deep to reduce costs is taking the “easy way out” and avoids tackling the real issue of poor management.

Asked if he planned to step down, Holland told Reuters: “No.” (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Ed Stoddard)

