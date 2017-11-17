FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Goldman wins dismissal of Primus Pacific lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Global Investment Outlook
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Sports retail stocks jump after upbeat earnings
Business
Sports retail stocks jump after upbeat earnings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 17, 2017 / 9:26 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Goldman wins dismissal of Primus Pacific lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Goldman sachs wins dismissal of lawsuit in u.s. By primus pacific partners over bank’s ties to malaysia prime minister -- court ruling New york state judge says lawsuit did not belong in his court, and should be heard in another forum Judge says all of the alleged wrongs stem from conduct in malaysia, and most witnesses and documents are also outside the united states Primus had claimed that goldman shortchanged it in connection with a merger transaction to curry favor with malaysia prime minister

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.