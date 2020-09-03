Ex-Goldman Sachs veteran Adam Korn joins Sixth Street

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Adam Korn, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs who helped drive the Wall Street bank’s push into technology, has joined investment firm Sixth Street Partners as its new chief information officer, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Korn earlier this year left his role at Goldman, where he was the global head of the securities division’s strats and technology, according to his profile. He led a division of so-called “straders” - a term used for a group of executives who are a hybrid of traders and coders.

Sixth Street, which has assets of $47 billion under management, was co-founded in 2009 by former Goldman veteran Alan Waxman, who also serves as the chief executive officer of the firm.

Bloomberg News reported the news earlier on Thursday. Goldman and Sixth Street did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)