Ex-Goldman Sachs lawyer's public plea on arbitration is hallmark of Wigdor firm

A former senior Goldman Sachs in-house attorney suing the bank for allegedly covering up workplace sexual misconduct claims published an open letter Thursday on Medium urging it to end its confidential, mandatory arbitration policies for employees.

The 2,000-word letter by former associate general counsel Marla Crawford was addressed to senior Goldman officials and titled “Women Are Being Silenced at Goldman Sachs.” Crawford wrote that the bank shouldn’t “hide behind” its prominent defense lawyer, Roberta Kaplan of Kaplan Hecker & Fink, who has represented plaintiffs in #MeToo cases and co-founded the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

