Financials

Goldman Sachs to name fewer than 60 partners in 2020 - WSJ

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc will name fewer than 60 partners in 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/34JHX8T on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Partners will receive carried interest, a portion of future profits taxed at low rates, in four of Goldman’s private investment funds starting this year, according to the report.

The firm will lend partners up to half a million dollars to increase their personal investment, the report added.

Goldman declined comment on the report. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

