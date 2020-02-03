Bonds News
Goldman Sachs in talks with Amazon to offer small business loans - FT

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group is in advanced talks with Amazon.com Inc to offer small business loans in the United States on the e-commerce giant’s lending platform, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Goldman has begun building technology that would allow it to offer loans to small and medium-sized businesses over Amazon's lending platform, the FT reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, adding that the project could go live as soon as March. on.ft.com/3b8PHDJ

Goldman Sachs and Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

