MOVES-Goldman appoints new APAC TMT group co-head

HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has appointed Jung Min as co-head of its technology media and telecom group in Asia Pacific ex-Japan, according to an internal memo.

He will work alongside Raghav Maliah, the team’s existing head, who also serves as global vice chairman of Goldman’s investment banking division.

Min, who joined the investment bank in 2005 and became a partner in 2016, will move from San Francisco to Hong Kong to take up the role, the memo said.