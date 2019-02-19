UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific CEO to retire - source

(Changes sourcing)

HONG KONG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Chairman and Chief Executive for the Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan, Ken Hitchner, is retiring from the company, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Hitchner will continue in his Hong Kong-based role until mid-2019, the person added.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

A former pilot in the U.S. Navy, Hitchner was appointed as the bank’s president for Asia Pacific excluding Japan, in 2013 and was named the region’s chairman and chief executive officer in 2017. He joined Goldman in 1991.

Bloomberg earlier reported Hitchner’s retirement. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti in HONG KONG and Akshay Balan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)