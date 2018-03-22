CORRECTED-Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement 'wishful'

(Corrects spelling of name in first paragraph)

BOSTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said on Thursday that reports he would retire this year are “more of a wishful thought” than anything else.

Blankfein made his remark at a luncheon hosted by the Boston College Chief Executives Club.

Speculation over the next leader of Goldman Sachs intensified earlier this month after the Wall Street Journal reported that Blankfein, 63, was expected to retire as soon as this year.