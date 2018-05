May 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein is expected to step down by December, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the bank’s plan.

Blankfein, 63, is likely to be replaced by Goldman President David Solomon, the publication reported nyti.ms/2x2xtnt.

Goldman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)