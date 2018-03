March 9 (Reuters) - Lloyd Blankfein is preparing to step down as Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s chief executive as soon as the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The Wall Street bank is not looking beyond its two co-presidents, Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon, to replace Blankfein, the report said. on.wsj.com/2GapHsu

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)