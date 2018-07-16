Goldman to name David Solomon as CEO early this week - NYT

July 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is expected to name David Solomon as its next chief executive officer early this week, the New York Times reported here on Sunday.

The announcement, which will formally establish Goldman’s President Solomon as the successor to Lloyd Blankfein, could me made as soon as Monday, the newspaper reported citing sources.

Goldman Sachs was not immediately available to comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)