September 13, 2018 / 4:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Goldman Sachs names Stephen Scherr as CFO

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Thursday named Stephen Scherr as its new finance chief, replacing Martin Chavez.

The bank also named John Waldron as its president and chief operating officer.

Waldron's appointment will be effective Oct. 1 once David Solomon takes over from outgoing Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein, while Scherr will take over the reins from Nov. 5 after the filing of the company's third quarter results. here (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

