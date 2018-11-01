U.S. indicts Malaysians on money laundering from 1MDB

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it has charged Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho and former banker Ng Chong Hwa with conspiring to launder billions of dollars embezzled from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Tim Leissner, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker pleaded guilty in the case, according to documents unsealed in federal court for the Eastern District of New York, the statement said. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert)