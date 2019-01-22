MOVES-Goldman trading executive Gmelich to retire in March -memo

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Justin Gmelich, a longtime executive in Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s trading business, plans to retire from the Wall Street bank in March, according to a memo sent by management on Tuesday.

Gmelich has been chief operating officer of fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) trading since 2017, and before that ran credit and mortgage trading. He joined Goldman Sachs in 1998.

Reuters viewed a copy of the memo, which was sent by Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, Chief Operating Officer John Waldron and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr. It did not say whether Gmelich’s role would be filled by another person. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)