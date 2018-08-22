FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Goldman Sachs secures $1.5 billion sale, leaseback of London HQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects sale value to billion, from million)

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it had sold its new European headquarters in London to South Korea’s National Pension Service for 1.17 billion pounds ($1.49 billion).

As part of the agreement, the investment bank said it has entered into a 25-year lease on the building, which includes a break option after 20 years and the possibility for the bank to extend this beyond the initial term. ($1 = 0.7841 pounds) (Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

