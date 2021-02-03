Goldman Sachs names Susie Scher as chairman of its global financing group

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday appointed Susie Scher as chairman of its global financing group, tasked with using her background in capital markets to serve clients across industries globally.

Scher will also play a leadership role in the investment banking divisions diversity efforts, Goldman said in a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokeswoman.

Scher was most recently the co-head of Goldman’s global financing group, and prior to that, managed the company’s investment grade capital markets and derivatives businesses.

Scher first joined Goldman Sachs in 1990 as a summer associate and rejoined the firm as a vice president in 1997.

Vivek Bantwal will succeed Scher as co-head of the global financing group alongside Denis Coleman, the bank added.

The bank also appointed Will Bousquette as chief operating officer of the global markets division.