MOVES-Goldman Sachs hires ex-KIA executive Al-Ayoub as MENA adviser

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has hired a former Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) executive, Osama al-Ayoub, as a regional adviser to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the bank said on Monday.

Ayoub previously worked as president and chief executive of the Kuwait Investment Office (KIO), the office of sovereign wealth fund KIA in London, the statement said.

He will work with the MENA team on Goldman’s senior client coverage, as well as on opportunities in principal investment and funding in the region.