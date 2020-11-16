CORRECTED-Goldman Sachs investment banking co-head Lemkau to retire - memo

(Removes reference to Michael Dell’s family office in paragraph 2)

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gregg Lemkau, the co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs Group Inc is set to retire, according to an internal memo sent on Monday that was seen by Reuters.

Lemkau, who was widely seen as a potential CEO candidate at Goldman, is joining MSD Partners. (prn.to/2IK4R8R) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)