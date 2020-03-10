Goldman Sachs is "very open to acquisitions" -CFO

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said on Tuesday the bank is “very open to acquisitions” that can help the bank fill gaps or help the bank speed up growth of certain businesses.

Speaking at a conference that was taking place via webcast due to coronavirus concerns, Scherr also said the bank currently has no known cases of coronavirus among its staff.

He said the bank has been monitoring risk in the markets, which have been roiled in recent weeks by investor fears over the flu-like virus.

Scherr said the bank has seen a “reduction broadly in liquidity” and some challenges in the “cost of funding,” but that there are no major signs right now that corporate clients are under stress. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)