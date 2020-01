Jan 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Anna Skoglund head of its team advising private equity firms on dealmaking in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Skoglund will replace Rob Pulford as head of EMEA at the company’s Financial and Strategic Investors Group (FSIG).

Pulford has been appointed the head of the Americas region. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)