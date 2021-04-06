Goldman hires head of leveraged U.S. capital markets from JPMorgan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Tuesday it had hired a new head of U.S. leveraged finance capital markets from rival investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Chris Bonner was most recently JPMorgan’s co-head of capital markets. He will report to Goldman’s head of Americas leveraged finance, Kevin Sterling, according to the memo, which was verified by a bank spokeswoman.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; editing by Jonathan Oatis
