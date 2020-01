NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc appointed four new members to its powerful management committee on Monday, according to an internal memo seen and verified by Reuters.

The new members are Tucker York, global head of private wealth management, George Lee and Marco Argenti, co-chief information officers, and Asahi Pompey, global head of corporate engagement and president of the bank’s foundation. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall, Editing by Franklin Paul)