MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Ryan co-head of Americas M&A

April 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Tuesday appointed Colin Ryan, one of its top investment bankers in its technology, media and telecom group in San Francisco, as co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas.

Ryan will work alongside existing Americas M&A head Stephan Feldgoise to expand the bank’s market share in deals in the region, Goldman Sachs’ investment banking co-heads Gregg Lemkau, John Waldron and Marc Nachmann wrote in an internal memo on Tuesday that was confirmed by a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman.

“Colin will play an integral role in sourcing and executing transactions in the technology sector which represents one of the investment banking division’s most important avenues for growth,” Lemkau, Waldron and Nachmann wrote in the memo.

Ryan will continue to be based in San Francisco, where he moved in 2005 after working for Goldman Sachs in London.

Since his move to San Francisco, Ryan has advised on more than $300 billion worth of deals, including Amazon.com Inc on its $14 billion acquisition of Whole Foods Market, Qualcomm Inc on its $47 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductor NV and its M&A defense against Broadcom Ltd, and HP Inc on its spinoff of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)