MOVES-Goldman names Stefan Bollinger co-head of EMEA private wealth management

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Monday Stefan Bollinger will take charge as co-head of its private wealth management for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Bollinger will join Chris French, who has served as head of private wealth management for EMEA since joining the division in 2007, and will report to Tucker York, global head of the business.

Bollinger is currently co-head of global sales strats and structuring across equities and fixed income, currency and commodities in the securities division.

He will also continue as the country coordinator for Switzerland, Goldman Sachs said. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)