Goldman Sachs head of risk to step down - memo

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc announced on Monday that Chief Risk Officer Robin Vince would retire at the end of the year, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

Vince has been the firm’s head of risk since 2017 and was responsible “for setting the firm’s overall risk management standards,” according to the memo signed by Goldman’s Chief Executive Officer David Solomon and others.

The news was reported first by Wall Street Journal. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Edmund Blair)