Goldman's consumer banking head Omer Ismail joins Walmart's fintech venture: Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's consumer banking chief Omer Ismail is leaving to join Walmart Inc's fintech venture, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/3sGgEXn on Sunday citing people with the knowledge of his plans.

David Stark, one of his top lieutenants at Goldman, will also join him, the report added.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that Goldman appointed former PayPal executive Swati Bhatia and insider David Stark to leadership roles in its consumer banking unit.

Ismail replaced Harit Talwar and became global head of Goldman’s Marcus consumer bank last year.

Walmart and Goldman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.