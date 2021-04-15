MOVES-Goldman Sachs hires Barclays Southeast Asia FIG banker - sources

SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has hired Barclays banker Srijith Nair to lead its Southeast Asia Financial Institutional Group (FIG) business, sources familiar with the matter said.

Singapore-based Nair, who worked at Barclays for nine years, resigned from the bank earlier this month to join the U.S. firm from July, one of the sources said.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Goldman Sachs and Barclays declined to comment.

Nair, who has been a banker for 15 years, has worked at Citi in London and Mumbai and at Daiwa Capital in Hong Kong.