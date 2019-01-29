MOVES-Goldman Sachs securities division engineering co-head to retire -memo

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday that Konstantin Shakhnovich, who managed trading systems for the U.S. bank as co-head of securities division engineering, is retiring, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Shakhnovich oversaw the division alongside co-heads Raj Mahajan and Ezra Nahum. Adam Korn, who currently heads the bank’s web services platform Marquee, will replace Shakhnovich as the securities unit’s third co-head, according to the memo. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Leslie Adler)