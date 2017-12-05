UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs to add 250 jobs in Poland

(Changes sourcing, adds details)

By Noor Zainab Hussain

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs is looking to hire about 250 staff in Poland to expand its team there by almost 50 percent in 2018, a spokesman for the company said.

The Wall Street bank plans to take its Polish headcount to between 750 and 800 from 525 by the end of next year, he added.

The new jobs will primarily be in operations and technology, risk management, treasury and human resources.

Employing workers in Poland is cheaper than in centres such as Frankfurt and London, making it attractive to international banks such as UBS, Credit Suisse and Citigroup .

U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase plans to hire more than 3,000 people in its new global operations centre in Poland.

Goldman Sachs is also set to sign a lease on a new office in Milan that will boost its presence in Italy as Britain prepares to leave the European Union, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The hiring plan was first reported by the Financial Times. (on.ft.com/2APQOsr)

The newspaper also said Standard Chartered was looking at Warsaw as one of a number of central European cities in which it might open an office for 500 staff, citing people familiar with the situation. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and additional reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)