March 12, 2018 / 1:15 PM / in 20 hours

Goldman Sachs president Schwartz to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Monday that Harvey Schwartz, the bank’s President and co-Chief Operating Officer, will retire on April 20.

The bank said David Solomon will serve as sole president and Chief Operating Officer.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein was expected to retire and the bank was not looking beyond presidents and co-chief operating officers Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon to replace him. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

