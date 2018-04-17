FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Goldman profit up 27 pct as trading surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by a surge in trading amid increased market volatility.

The bank said net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.74 billion, or $6.95 per share, for the three months ended March 31 from $2.16 billion, or $5.15 per share, a year earlier. bit.ly/2HsRNlS

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $5.58 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

