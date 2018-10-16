FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Goldman Sachs profit rises 20.5 percent

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs reported a 20.5 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday as growth in its equities trading and underwriting businesses made up for a fall in fixed income trading.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to $2.45 billion, or $6.28 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.04 billion, or $5.02 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting $5.38 per share, I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv showed. However, it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

