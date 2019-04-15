Goldman Sachs quarterly profit falls 20 pct

April 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly profit on Monday as equities and bond trading fell due to low market volatility.

The bank's net earnings attributable to common shareholders fell to $2.18 billion, or $5.71 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $2.74 billion, or $6.95 per share, a year ago. bit.ly/2Pc3You

Analysts were looking for a profit of $4.89 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, although it was not clear if that number was comparable with reported numbers. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)