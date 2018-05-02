FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 1:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Goldman Sachs vote backs pay, shows less support for stock plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, May 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc leaders said more than 87 percent of shares were voted in favor of its executive pay at its annual shareholder meeting, and that a stock plan for employees was approved by more than 65 percent of votes cast.

Goldman Sachs leaders gave the preliminary vote tallies at the meeting held in New Jersey on Wednesday. Each of the bank’s 11 director nominees received the support of a majority of investors, they said.

Reporting by David Henry and Ross Kerber; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

