MOVES-Goldman trading executive Bash-Polley to depart at year-end

(Adds comments by Bash-Polley, details on her career, background on Goldman Sachs)

By Lauren Tara LaCapra

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Stacy Bash-Polley, who plays a key role with clients in Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s trading business, will leave the Wall Street bank at year-end with plans to stage a “second act” of her career after some time off, she said in an interview.

Bash-Polley joined Goldman in 1994 and held several roles in its fixed-income trading business before becoming head of client relationship management four years ago in what was then a newly created role.

She now oversees a team of 12 senior leaders globally who talk to executives at large investment firms to figure out how Goldman Sachs can better cater to them.

Bash-Polley decided to leave now because the team is running well and, at 49, after spending nearly half her life at Goldman Sachs, she wants to think about her “second act,” she said.

“At some point you have to leave,” Bash-Polley said. “It’s bittersweet for me because what I do for a living is even more valued now.”

David Solomon, who will become Goldman’s chief executive officer on Oct. 1, shares her vision for how to treat clients, Bash-Polley said. Solomon plans to generate $5 billion more in annual revenue by entering new businesses, finding new clients and providing more products and services to existing ones.

Bash-Polley became a managing director in 2002 and partner in 2004. She was a member of Goldman’s inaugural Client and Business Standards Committee, and was also a member of the partnership committee and was co-chair of its diversity committee.

Goldman Sachs trading co-heads Ashok Varadhan, Marty Chavez and Jim Esposito cited Bash-Polley as role model to women at Goldman and in the financial services industry in a memo seen by Reuters announcing her retirement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)