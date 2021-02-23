MOVES-Goldman's global head of commodities finance is retiring

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s global head of commodities finance solutions, Colleen Foster, is retiring after more than two decades with the firm working for both the investment bank and trading division, according to a memo sent to staff on Tuesday.

Foster is credited with helping to scale Goldman’s global commodities business, according to the memo signed by Dan Dees and Jim Esposito, co-head and global co-head of the investment banking division. The memo was seen by Reuters and verified by a bank spokeswoman.

While Foster’s last role was in investment banking, she previously headed global commodities sales for Goldman’s global markets division. She joined the bank in 1999 as a vice president in energy sales, and was named partner in 2006.

The bank has not yet named Foster’s replacement. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Will Dunham)