Goldman Sachs says Black employees make up 6.8% of U.S. workforce

(Reuters) - Black employees represent 6.8% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s workforce in the United States and make up a little more than 3% of its senior executive team, the bank said in its 2020 sustainability report on Tuesday.

Black men and women represented 6.6% of the company’s U.S. workforce in 2019.

Goldman, which had previously revealed only percentage figures, released headcount numbers based on ethnicities and race across job categories for the first time.

The bank employs a total of 1,425 Black men and women, of which 649 are male employees and 776 are women, according to the report.

In 2020, Black men and women represented 3.2% of its 1,548 senior executive leadership, managers and senior officials, higher than 2.7% a year ago.

The report showed that 57 of Goldman’s 3,411 first-level or mid-level officials and managers are Black men while 48 are women. The bank has 40,500 employees across the globe.

Goldman previously said that by 2025, it wants 7% of its employees with the title vice president to be Black and 9% to be Latino professionals. The targets added to the ones that the bank set for staff in lower-level positions in 2019, and reflected a growing acknowledgement on Wall Street that most top jobs are held by white men.