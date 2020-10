FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs has been fined 96.6 million pounds ($126.4 million) by British regulators for risk-management failures in connection with Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption scandal.

The Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority said the fines are part of a $2.9 billion globally agreed penalty against the bank.

($1 = 0.7644 pounds)