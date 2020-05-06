Westlaw News
Goldman defeats United Natural Foods' fraud lawsuit over $2.9 bln merger

Jonathan Stempel

Goldman Sachs Group Inc won the dismissal of a lawsuit in which United Natural Foods Inc accused it of wrongly putting its own interests first while representing the food distributor on a $2.9 billion merger.

In a decision made public on Wednesday, a New York state judge in Manhattan dismissed claims that Goldman said wrongly extracted more than $230 million from United Natural Foods while advising on its 2018 acquisition of grocery chain Supervalu Inc.

