Woods two behind early leaders at weather-hit Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Defending Masters champion Tiger Woods was two shots behind early first-round leaders Webb Simpson and Lee Westwood while tournament favourite Bryson DeChambeau settled down after a shaky start following an early weather delay on Thursday.

A near three-hour delay due to lightning and rain forced players off the course 25 minutes after the first groups teed off at Augusta National Golf Club and ensured first-round action will spill into Friday given the decreased November daylight.

Woods, whose defence of his fifth Green Jacket was already put on hold for seven months because of the COVID-19 outbreak, began on the back nine three hours later than scheduled but seemed unbothered as he birdied the 13th and 15th holes.

The 15-times major champion nearly aced the par-three 16th where he tapped in from two feet for another birdie before walking off the green with a familiar swagger in his step and reached the turn at three-under-par 33.

DeChambeau, who overpowered Winged Foot with his driver in September’s U.S. Open to win his first major, stumbled at the par-five 13th, his fourth hole of the day, where he made double-bogey, but he was at one under after 11 holes.

The world number six sent his drive at 13 into the pine straw, hooked his second into greenside bushes and hit a provisional shot that settled into a tributary of Rae’s Creek.

DeChambeau located his original ball, took an unplayable lie, chunked his first chip and needed two putts to finish the hole but responded with consecutive birdies starting at the par-five 15th and another at the par-five second.

Englishman Westwood, a two-times Masters runner-up in search of his first major, went out in the fourth group off the first tee and carded five birdies over a bogey-free front nine on the way to five under through 11 holes.

Simpson grabbed a share of the lead with an eagle at the par-five second, where he struck his approach shot from 256 yards to seven feet from the cup and remained at five under through 13 holes.

Among the notables who will not complete their first rounds on Thursday are world number one Dustin Johnson, three-times champion Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy, who needs a win this week to complete the career Grand Slam of golf’s four majors.

Despite this being a Masters like no other, without paying spectators due to coronavirus concerns, several hundred members crowded the first tee as Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hit the ceremonial tee shots to start the tournament in near darkness.