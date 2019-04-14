CORRECTED-Golf-Trump, Obama join sport greats heaping praise on Masters winner Woods

(Corrects number of Nicklaus wins in par 9 from 17 to 18)

By Amy Tennery

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 14 (Reuters) - World leaders and some of the most decorated sports figures alike flooded social media on Sunday to congratulate American Tiger Woods after he clinched his fifth Masters title.

“Congratulations to @TigerWoods,” tweeted U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump), who earlier this year played golf with the Woods. “A truly Great Champion!”

“Congratulations, Tiger!” wrote former President Barack Obama (@BarackObama). “To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination.”

Woods, who had not clinched a major title in over 10 years, won by just one stroke on a day filled with wild swings in the leader board.

Entering the day tied for second with fellow American Tony Finau at 11 under par, he produced a steady performance to overtake the field.

“I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other,” tweeted 23-times tennis major winner Serena Williams (@serenawilliams). “Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy.”

“Congrats Tiger! What a performance,” wrote six-time football Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady (@TomBrady).

“A big BIG congratulations to @TigerWoods for winning the Masters!!” basketball great Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) posted. “The roar of the Tiger is back!”

Woods now has 15 major titles to his name, second only to golf great Jack Nicklaus, who has won 18. (Reporting By Amy Tennery Editing by Christian Radnedge)