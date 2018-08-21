Golf Glance

FILE PHOTO: Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Justin Thomas pumps his fist after making a birdie putt on the 10th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

PGA TOUR

LAST WEEK: Wyndham Championship (Brandt Snedeker)

THIS WEEK: The Northern Trust, Aug. 23-26

Ridgewood CC, Paramus, N.J. (Par 71, 7,385 yards)

Purse: $9 million (Winner: $1.62 million)

Defending Champion: Dustin Johnson

Television: Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday: Noon-1:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)

Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and Bubba Watson enter the week as the top five players in the FedExCup standings. The top 125 players qualified for the first playoff event. ... Patrick Cantlay (No. 14), Rickie Fowler (17), Rory McIlroy (21), Henrik Stenson (50) and Bud Cauley (122) are not entered. ... Only the top 100 players after this week will qualify for the second leg of the playoffs. The top 70 will earn a spot in the BMW Championship in two weeks, with the top 30 qualifying for the Tour Championship in Atlanta. ... Tiger Woods (No. 20) qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2013. ... This is the fourth time that Ridgewood has played host to this event, the most of any in the 12-year history of the FedExCup. It is a composite course utilizing all three nines of the A.W. Tillinghast design north of New York City. ... The tournament will return to Liberty National next year as the playoffs are reduced to three events, and will alternate with TPC Boston after that. ... Jason Day has four consecutive top-six finishes at the event. ... Harris English and Nick Taylor moved into the top 125 with their finishes at the Wyndham.

NEXT WEEK: Dell Technologies Championship, Norton, Mass.

LPGA TOUR

LAST WEEK: Indy Women in Tech Championship (Sung Hyun Park)

THIS WEEK: CP Women’s Open, Aug. 23-26

Wascana Country Club, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada (Par 72, 6,675 yards)

Purse: $2.25 million (Winner: $337,500)

Defending Champion: Sung Hyun Park

TV: Thursday-Friday: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Former top-ranked player Lydia Ko is a three-time winner of the event (2012, ‘13, ‘15). She also set the tournament scoring record of 265 in 2013, which was equaled by So Yeon Ryu the following season and Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016. ... Jutanugarn and Park are the only multiple winners on Tour this season, each having won three events. ... Jutanugarn leads the tour in official money earned ($2.2 million), scoring average (69.342), birdies (350) and top-10 finishes (13), and she leads the Rolex Player of the Year (198), Race to the CME Globe (3,413) and Annika Major Award (88) races. ... Park reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Rolex Rankings with her victory last week. She also joined Jutanugarn and So Yeon Ryu as players to top the $1 million mark in 2018 winnings.

NEXT WEEK: Cambia Portland Classic, Portland, Oregon

Champions Tour

LAST WEEK: DICK’s Sporting Goods Open (Bart Bryant)

THIS WEEK: Boeing Classic, Aug. 24-26

The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Par 72, 7,264 yards)

Purse: $2.1 million (Winner: $315,000)

Defending Champion: Jerry Kelly

TV: Friday-Saturday: 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday: 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Kelly claimed his first Champions title at the 13th annual playing of the event, setting a tournament record with his 19-under-par 197. ... 2011 British Open champion Darren Clarke will make his Champions tour debut after turning 50 on Aug. 14. ... Three-time PGA Tour winner Chris DiMarco will also make his debut as he turns 50 on Thursday. ... Kelly leads the Charles Schwab Cup money list with $1,542,509 in earnings this season. ... Fred Couples was born in Seattle and will be making only his fifth start of the season due to back issues. ... Bernhard Langer won the event in 2006 and 2010 and was the runner-up in 2015. He has posted nine consecutive rounds under par at Snoqualmie Ridge. ... Kenny Perry leads the Champions in driving distance (300.2 yards) and greens in regulation (78.4 percent).

NEXT WEEK: Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, Alberta

